People look on as beams of light are projected into the air in Montreal, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack. Today marks the 31st anniversary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People look on as beams of light are projected into the air in Montreal, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack. Today marks the 31st anniversary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
People look on beams of lights in Montreal, in memory of 14 women murdered
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.