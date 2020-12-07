People look on beams of lights in Montreal, in memory of 14 women murdered

People look on as beams of light are projected into the air in Montreal, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack. Today marks the 31st anniversary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 7, 2020 11:40

