A Christmas tree farm in Prince Edward island. it takes about 8-10 years to grow saleable trees. Many operations quit after the recession of 11 years ago, others planted fewer trees. Combined with a greatly increased demand seemingly due to COVID conditions, consumers have created a record sales year. ( Gov't of PEI)

Christmas tree sales frenzy

With the pandemic causing more people to spend much more time at home, it seems this is affecting the market for natural Christmas trees.

The Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association says sales are far better than at this time last year and they are anticipating a record sales year.

They also suggest consumers who want a natural tree should be shopping already.

Quoted by the CBC Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario said, “People are wanting to get out, wanting to get trees. They’re staying home for Christmas as opposed to traveling — and so we are seeing the numbers on an increase,”

Norman Clarke helps a customer with a Christmas tree at the East End Garden Centre in Toronto on Tuesday. Christmas tree farms in and around Ottawa say they’ve been noticing customers buying earlier this year, and buying more. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Canadian growers say sales to U.S. vendors have also increased greatly as the recession of  2007-2009 put several U.S. growers out of business. As it takes about 10 years to start to have saleable trees, there’s still a shortage in the U.S.

People seem to want to get a little Christmas joy into their homes, and get it a little sooner.  As demand has risen, so to have the prices.

Phil Quinn, co-owner of Quinn farm near Montreal told the Canadian Press that he expects to be sold out by sometime this week, even after he added to his own stock by buying from wholesalers. He said, “Everyone wants a tree and they want it now”

Additional information-sources

