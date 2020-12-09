The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is seen in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is seen with its lights on at dusk in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Abu Dhabi announced Wednesday it would resume “all economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in the emirate within two weeks.” It attributed the decision to “successes” in halting the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
