An Israeli nurse shows the media a simulated vaccination as part of the hospital’s preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations, at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
An Israeli nurse shows the media a simulated vaccination as part of the hospital's preparation for COVID-19 vaccinations, at the Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
An Israeli nurse shows the media a simulated vaccination for COVID-19
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.