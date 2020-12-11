Afghan family climb over a wire fence close to border，Bosnia

Malika, 2nd left, passes their 5 years old daughter to her husband Mohammed as the Afghan family climb over a wire fence close to the Bosnian-Croatian border near Velika Kladusa in Bosnia Wednesday Dec. 9. 2020. Entire migrant families are on the move in cold weather in Bosnia while trying to reach the West as the European Union warns the Balkan country it must act to prevent a humanitarian disaster. A statement by the EU Bosnia mission says current weather conditions are putting at risk the lives of more than 3,000 people sleeping rough or staying in inadequate conditions. (AP Photo/Marc Sanye)