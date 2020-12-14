A man dressed as Santa Claus greets families from behind a glass enclosure in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after Vaughan Mills cancelled their seasonal in-person visits with Santa amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. York Region will go into lockdown starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets families from behind a glass enclosure in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after Vaughan Mills cancelled their seasonal in-person visits with Santa amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. York Region will go into lockdown starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A man dressed as Santa Claus greets families from behind a glass in Vaughan
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.