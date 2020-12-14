A man dressed as Santa Claus greets families from behind a glass in Vaughan

A man dressed as Santa Claus greets families from behind a glass enclosure in Vaughan, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, after Vaughan Mills cancelled their seasonal in-person visits with Santa amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. York Region will go into lockdown starting Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Radio Canada International
english@rcinet.ca
Monday, December 14, 2020

