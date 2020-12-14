Shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving at selected ports of entry in Canada. This marks a historic day in Canada and an important step in our fight against COVID-19. The Government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to ensure that Canadians have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Armed Forces-Cpl Matthew Tower *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Shipments of initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines are arriving in Canada

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 10:55

