Visitors prepare to fish in front of the Red Sea port, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Dec.14, 2020. An explosion rocked a ship off Saudi Arabia's port city of Jiddah on the Red Sea, authorities said Monday, without elaborating. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Visitors prepare to fish in front of the Red Sea port, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 10:58

Visitors prepare to fish in front of the Red Sea port, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Dec.14, 2020. An explosion rocked a ship off Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jiddah on the Red Sea, authorities said Monday, without elaborating. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy