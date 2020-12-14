Medical workers take samples from people during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Medical workers take samples during a COVID-19 testing in Seoul, South Korea

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 14, 2020 10:57

Medical workers take samples from people during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy