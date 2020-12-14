Medical workers take samples from people during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Medical workers take samples from people during a COVID-19 testing at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. South Korea was opening dozens of free COVID-19 testing sites in the greater Seoul area, as the country registered additional more than 700 new cases Monday amid a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Medical workers take samples during a COVID-19 testing in Seoul, South Korea
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.