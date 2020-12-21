An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center in Jerusalem, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center in Jerusalem, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Jerusalem
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.