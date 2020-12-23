A statue of singer Ron Hynes keeps watch over George Street, in downtown St. John's, on Dec. 22, the night before Tibb's Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

A statue of singer Ron Hynes keeps watch over George Street, in St. John’s

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 13:00

A statue of singer Ron Hynes keeps watch over George Street, in downtown St. John’s, on Dec. 22, the night before Tibb’s Eve in Newfoundland and Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy