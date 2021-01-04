A family seen opening up his stocking in their home through a video call

Gabriel Rivett-Carnac and his wife Lyn Elliott help their son Ren, 19 months, open up his stocking in their home in Ottawa, seen through a video call on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The family would normally be gathered at Elliot’s parents, on the North Channel of Lake Huron. “We had some family stop by our patio to exchange gifts with masks on. In a weird way, it feels good we get to have a first Christmas with just the three of us. Without COVID, it probably wouldn’t have happened for a while,” said Rivett-Carnac. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang