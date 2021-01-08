Chinese paramilitary policemen march outside the headquarters of the China Development Bank in Beijing on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijing’s initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese paramilitary policemen march outside the headquarters of the China Development Bank in Beijing on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijing's initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, a court announced.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese paramilitary policemen march outside the China Development Bank
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.