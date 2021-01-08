A devotee of the Black Nazarene wears a mask with the faces of Jesus Christ and Virgin Mary as he prays outside the Quiapo church in downtown Manila, Philippines, Friday Jan. 8, 2021. The annual January 9 procession attended by tens of thousands of devotees has been cancelled amid the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in one of Asia’s biggest religious events. Several Black Nazarene replicas have been placed around churches as the government asks devotees to pray at their communities instead of going to downtown Quiapo where the original image resides. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)