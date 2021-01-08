Nurses and PSWs at Sienna Senior Living St. George Care Community in Toronto wave from the windows as a support rally takes place in front of the building on Thursday January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Nurses and PSWs at Sienna Senior Living St. George Care Community in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 12:33

Nurses and PSWs at Sienna Senior Living St. George Care Community in Toronto wave from the windows as a support rally takes place in front of the building on Thursday January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author