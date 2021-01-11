A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia’s health care system is at a breaking point as he announced new movement curbs, including near-lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and several high-risk states to rein in a spike in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 11, 2021 11:20

A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia’s health care system is at a breaking point as he announced new movement curbs, including near-lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and several high-risk states to rein in a spike in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author