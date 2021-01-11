A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia’s health care system is at a breaking point as he announced new movement curbs, including near-lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and several high-risk states to rein in a spike in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin says Malaysia’s health care system is at a breaking point as he announced new movement curbs, including near-lockdown in Kuala Lumpur and several high-risk states to rein in a spike in coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A family wearing face mask walks in front of Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.