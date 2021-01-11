Members of Montreal's Iranian community attend a vigil in downtown Montreal on Thursday January 9, 2020, to mourn victims of the Iranian air crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrej Ivanov

Members of Montreal’s Iranian community attend a vigil in downtown Montreal

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 11, 2021 11:21

Members of Montreal’s Iranian community attend a vigil in downtown Montreal on Thursday January 9, 2020, to mourn victims of the Iranian air crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrej Ivanov

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author