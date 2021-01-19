A Lego sculpture of The Bow building by artist Roy Nelson is unveiled in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Lego sculpture, consisting of over 8,500 pieces, will be permanently installed in the lobby of The Bow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Lego sculpture of The Bow building by artist Roy Nelson is unveiled in Calgary

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10:29

