A Lego sculpture of The Bow building by artist Roy Nelson is unveiled in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Lego sculpture, consisting of over 8,500 pieces, will be permanently installed in the lobby of The Bow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A Lego sculpture of The Bow building by artist Roy Nelson is unveiled in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Lego sculpture, consisting of over 8,500 pieces, will be permanently installed in the lobby of The Bow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Lego sculpture of The Bow building by artist Roy Nelson is unveiled in Calgary
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.