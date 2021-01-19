A digital Intensive Care Unit room at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ontario on Monday, January 18, 2021. The new hospital is being opened to take patients from other hospitals that are strained by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A digital Intensive Care Unit room at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital in Vaughan, Ontario on Monday, January 18, 2021. The new hospital is being opened to take patients from other hospitals that are strained by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
A digital Intensive Care Unit room at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, Ontario
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.