Signs warn of the potential dangers in Peggys Cove, N.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Plans for a multi-million-dollar boardwalk and viewing platform at the popular tourist destination have met with mixed reviews. A recently released master plan shows a massive new viewing deck that officials say will increase safety and accessibility at the iconic site but critics claim it will block part of the view and takeaway from the charm of the village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan