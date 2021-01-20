Signs warn of the potential dangers in Peggys Cove, N.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Plans for a multi-million-dollar boardwalk and viewing platform at the popular tourist destination have met with mixed reviews. A recently released master plan shows a massive new viewing deck that officials say will increase safety and accessibility at the iconic site but critics claim it will block part of the view and takeaway from the charm of the village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Signs warn of the potential dangers in Peggys Cove, N.S.

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 09:44

Signs warn of the potential dangers in Peggys Cove, N.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Plans for a multi-million-dollar boardwalk and viewing platform at the popular tourist destination have met with mixed reviews. A recently released master plan shows a massive new viewing deck that officials say will increase safety and accessibility at the iconic site but critics claim it will block part of the view and takeaway from the charm of the village. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author