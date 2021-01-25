People demonstrate outside the Russian consulate in Montreal, Saturday, January 23, 2021, calling for the release of politician Alexei Navalny who was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

People demonstrate outside the Russian consulate in Montreal

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 11:15

People demonstrate outside the Russian consulate in Montreal, Saturday, January 23, 2021, calling for the release of politician Alexei Navalny who was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author