UN launches film, game about ozone layer

A new animation film and video game have been released to engage teenagers in the need to protect the Earth’s ozone layer. That is the thin part of the atmosphere which screens harmful ultraviolet radiation.

The ozone layer has been depleted by substances like CFCs, HFCs, HCFCs that were used during the 20th century for things like refrigeration, air conditioners and aerosol sprays. Besides depleting the ozone layer, these substances help drive up temperatures and account for almost 11 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions. The international community has taken action to ban or severely restrict the use of them.

While the ozone layer is slowly recovering, the work must continue, says the United Nations Ozone Secretariat, and so, it seeks to sensitize and engage adolescents through its Reset Earth animation film and Reset Earth mobile game.

Two international conventions protect ozone layer

In the game, three heroes “race against time and travel through it” to understand the importance of the ozone layer and the effect of working together for a common cause.

The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the ozone layer has been ruined and an unstoppable virus stalks the earth. The three teens team up to save the planet and what remains of human life.

The Ozone Secretariat is part of the United Nations Environment Program. Its mission is to facilitate implementation of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

(Trailer from the Reset Earth animation film from the United Nations Environment Program)