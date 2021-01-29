Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy after a blast in the area in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A “very low intensity” device exploded Friday near the Israeli Embassy in the Indian capital, but there were no injuries and little damage, police said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy after a blast in the area in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A "very low intensity" device exploded Friday near the Israeli Embassy in the Indian capital, but there were no injuries and little damage, police said. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Policemen stand guard near the Israeli Embassy after a blast in New Delhi
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.