Canada to remember victims of mosque attack and fight Islamophobia

The government of Canada intends to mark a special day to remember the six people killed in a terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque and to further action against Islamophobia. On January 29, 2017, a young man stormed the Grand Mosque and shot men who were at prayer. Besides those who were killed, 19 were seriously injured.

Prime minister remembers ‘hateful act of Islamophobia and racism’

“On this sombre anniversary, we honour the memory of the victims of this hateful act of Islamophobia and racism,” stated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones who continue to suffer, and to all the residents of Quebec City whose community has been forever changed by this tragedy.”

Trudeau and several cabinet ministers commented on the promised naming of January 29 as a National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia.

Action against online hate promised

“This tragedy reminds us of the urgency to stand up against these hateful acts and online radicalization,” said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage in a statement. “Our government intends to introduce new regulations to require online platforms to remove illegal and hateful content before it causes more harm and damage. It is through actions like this that we will make Canada a safer and more secure country.”

Monuments emphasize building bridges

There are just over one million Muslims living in Canada. They represent 3.2 per cent of the population. They and other Canadians watched in horror as the news broke of what the government calls “an act of terror.”

The city of Quebec in partnership with the provincial and federal government unveiled a memorial called Living Together near the site of the attack and at a heritage site which honours Roman Catholic tradition. The majority of Quebecers who practice a religion are of the Catholic faith. Quebec used to be a society dominated by this religion but there was dramatic change in the 1960s.

Perpetrator convicted, parole date in question

The perpetrator of the mosque attack was sentenced to life in prison with a provision that he would not be granted parole before 40 years. That was reduced to 25 years after the defence argued that would constitute cruel and unusual punishment which is prohibited in the Canadian. The prosecution is seeking to appeal that decision.