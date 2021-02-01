Employees of Sustainable Marine watch as a large floating tidal energy platform with six underwater turbines, the latest high-tech bid to generate electricity by harnessing the Bay of Fundy’s powerful tides is launched at A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. in Meteghan River, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Sustainable Marine says its Pempa’q In-stream Tidal Energy Project will eventually include two other platforms, which will produce a total of nine megawatts of electricity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Employees of Sustainable Marine watch as a large floating tidal energy platform with six underwater turbines, the latest high-tech bid to generate electricity by harnessing the Bay of Fundy's powerful tides is launched at A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd. in Meteghan River, N.S. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Sustainable Marine says its Pempa’q In-stream Tidal Energy Project will eventually include two other platforms, which will produce a total of nine megawatts of electricity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Employees of Sustainable Marine watch a large floating tidal energy platform
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.