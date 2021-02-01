Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, second left, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indian Finance Minister leave finance ministry to present annual federal budget

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 13:26

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, second left, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author