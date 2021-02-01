Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, second left, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, second left, with junior Finance Minister Anurag Thakur, left, leave finance ministry for the parliament house to present annual federal budget, in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Indian Finance Minister leave finance ministry to present annual federal budget
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.