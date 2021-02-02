Banned public sports facilities are taped off according to social distancing rules at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Banned public sports facilities in Goyang, South Korea

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 2, 2021 09:19

Banned public sports facilities are taped off according to social distancing rules at a park in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author