Police officers detain a young man in Moscow, Russia

Police officers detain a young man during a hearing to a motion from the Russian prison service to convert the suspended sentence of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from the 2014 criminal conviction into a real prison term in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)