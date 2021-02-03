Local residents join a national clap beside a mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore in East Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Captain Moore passed away Tuesday after being treated with Covid-19 and was known for his achievements raising millions of pounds for the NHS charity during the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Local residents join a national clap beside a mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore in East Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Captain Moore passed away Tuesday after being treated with Covid-19 and was known for his achievements raising millions of pounds for the NHS charity during the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Local residents join a national clap beside a mural of Captain Sir Tom Moore
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.