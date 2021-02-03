Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second right, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi right, attend a video conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on screen, second left, and Defense Minister Ben Wallace on screen, left, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Feb. 3 2021. Both parties held their 4th Japan-UK Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting '2+2' to strengthen their cooperation. (Franck Robichon/Pool via AP)

Japan’s Foreign Minister attend video conference with British Foreign Secretary

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, February 3, 2021 14:43

Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second right, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi right, attend a video conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on screen, second left, and Defense Minister Ben Wallace on screen, left, at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Feb. 3 2021. Both parties held their 4th Japan-UK Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting ‘2+2’ to strengthen their cooperation. (Franck Robichon/Pool via AP)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author