Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin sit prior to the start of their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John’s N.L. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin sit prior to the start of their televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John's N.L. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Televised debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John’s N.L.
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.