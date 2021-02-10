A municipal worker fumigates an area around the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, on the eve of “Mauni Amavasya” or new moon day, considered an auspicious bathing day during the annual month-long Hindu religious fair “Magh Mela” in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)