Peter Ben Embarek and Thea Fischer of the World Health Organization team prepares to board a plane form the tarmac at the airport to leave at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Peter Ben Embarek and Thea Fischer of WHO team prepares to board a plane

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 10:22

Peter Ben Embarek and Thea Fischer of the World Health Organization team prepares to board a plane form the tarmac at the airport to leave at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan, China, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author