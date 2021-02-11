A plant potted in a mug sits on a shelf as valentines day approaches at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A plant potted in a mug sits on a shelf as valentines day approaches

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021 11:34

A plant potted in a mug sits on a shelf as valentines day approaches at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author