State government officials throw flowers from a helicopter on to pilgrims gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, an auspicious bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair "Magh Mela" In Prayagraj, India. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Hindu pilgrims take dips in the confluence, hoping to wash away sins during the month-long festival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Posted: Thursday, February 11, 2021

