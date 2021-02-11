A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Bombardier announced it will cut 1,600 jobs in a move to reduce costs and consolidate work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Bombardier announced it will cut 1,600 jobs in a move to reduce costs and consolidate work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A Bombardier plant is seen in Montreal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.