One-horned rhinoceros graze in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

One-horned rhinoceros graze in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, India

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 12, 2021 10:26

One-horned rhinoceros graze in the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author