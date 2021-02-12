Millions of children in Yemen face acute malnutrition, warns UN

Yemen is one of the most dangerous places in the world for children to grow up, say four UN agencies, and almost 2.3 million of those under five years old will likely suffer from acute malnutrition in 2021. Of those, 400,000 could die if they do not get urgent treatment.

In February 2019, Canada announced an additional $46.7 million to respond to humanitarian need in Yemen, building on a contribution of $130 million it had provided since 2015. UNICEF Canada welcomed the announcement but now, says more help is needed.

UNICEF calls for more funding from Canada

“The increasing number of children going hungry in Yemen during this pandemic is shocking and requires urgent action,” said Annie Bodmer-Roy, Director of International Policy and Programs at UNICEF Canada. “Any further disruption to humanitarian efforts in Yemen will cost lives, and must be avoided through continued support from countries like Canada. Heading into the Year of Action on Nutrition, Canada must increase support to emergency nutrition for children suffering the triple burden of conflict, hunger and the pandemic. ”

Malnutrition perpetuates illness, poverty, inequality, say UN agencies

UNICEF notes that acute malnutrition increased by 16 per cent and severe acute malnutrition by 22 per cent among children under five from 2020. Malnutrition damages a child’s physical and cognitive development and is largely irreversible. This perpetuates illness, poverty and inequality says a report by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

The people of Yemen have suffered years of armed conflict and economic decline, now exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and severe funding shortfall for the humanitarian response. Many families have to reduce the quantity or quality of the food they eat, and sometimes both.

Acute malnutrition among young children and mothers has increased each year driven by diseases such as diarrhea, respiratory tract infections and cholera.