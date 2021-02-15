Soldiers stand next to a military truck parked near the headquarters of the National League for Democracy party in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo)

Soldiers stand next to a military truck in Yangon, Myanmar

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 11:29

Soldiers stand next to a military truck parked near the headquarters of the National League for Democracy party in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Security forces in Myanmar intensified their crackdown against anti-coup protesters on Monday, seeking to quell the large-scale demonstrations calling for the military junta that seized power earlier this month to reinstate the elected government. (AP Photo)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author