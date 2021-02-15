Carol Nichol runs her dog sledding team over frozen wetlands, Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Carol Nichol, 74, runs her team in early morning over frozen wetlands near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on February 11, 2021. Carol Nichol, Lorraine Gregson and Sandi McNeil have been hitting the trails during the dog days of this lockdown. Mindful of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, their bubble is the three of them and fourteen Siberian huskies. On the Nichol property, just north of Bobcaygeon, they run their teams over 80 acres of frozen wetlands and forest. Carol, Lorraine and Sandi have been somewhat removed from the pandemic, ensconced in their world of winter, their dogs and sledding. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill