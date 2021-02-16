A woman wears a face mask taking escalator next to Chinese Lunar New Year decoration at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country, has been extended to March. 4 in some of the states, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A woman wears a face mask taking escalator next to Chinese Lunar New Year decoration at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country, has been extended to March. 4 in some of the states, to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
A woman taking escalator next to Chinese New Year decoration in Kuala Lumpur
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.