Children learn to skate on a rink in the background as Norm McLaughlin, right, and his doubles partner Fero Prokop chase down a ball while playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

People playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 11:14

Children learn to skate on a rink in the background as Norm McLaughlin, right, and his doubles partner Fero Prokop chase down a ball while playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author