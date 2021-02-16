Children learn to skate on a rink in the background as Norm McLaughlin, right, and his doubles partner Fero Prokop chase down a ball while playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Children learn to skate on a rink in the background as Norm McLaughlin, right, and his doubles partner Fero Prokop chase down a ball while playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
People playing tennis on a snow cleared court in Toronto
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.