An Amazon delivery driver wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past float homes while condo towers are seen downtown, after making a delivery on Granville Island in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An Amazon delivery driver wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past float homes while condo towers are seen downtown, after making a delivery on Granville Island in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An Amazon delivery driver walks past float homes in Vancouver
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.