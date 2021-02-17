Warren Parke walks in front of Parliament Hill in Ottawa with an 80-pound cross he carries on his back to bring awareness to issues facing veterans and First Nations communities on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Parke set off walking from his home in Kelowna, B.C. on Dec. 17 and arrived in Ottawa, the end of his journey, on Feb. 15. He estimates he has made 70 per cent of the journey on foot—one in a cast from a broken ankle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai