Medical workers attend a training to learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots at the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. South Korea plans to start coronavirus inoculations on Feb. 26 with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Medical workers learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots in Seoul

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, February 17, 2021 10:47

Medical workers attend training to learn how to give coronavirus vaccine shots at the Korean Nurses Association in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. South Korea plans to start coronavirus inoculations on Feb. 26 with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author