A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at train station, Mumbai
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.