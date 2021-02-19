A nurse prepares to administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site n Toronto on Thursday, February 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A nurse prepares to administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 11:27

A nurse prepares to administer rapid COVID-19 tests at a construction site in Toronto on Thursday, February 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author