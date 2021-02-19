Canada condemns Facebook action in Australia

A Canadian cabinet minister has condemned as “highly irresponsible” Facebook’s retaliation against Australia for its plans to make the tech giant pay media companies for content. Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said Canada will not be deterred from introducing its own legislation and that he recently met with counterparts in other countries planning to do the same. He said a coalition could eventually include about 15 countries and that there is strength in unity on this issue.

The Australian government has tabled legislation that would make Facebook and Google pay Australian media companies compensation for journalistic content that their platforms link to. The tech giants argue that the links benefit the media companies more than them by increasing traffic.

Facebook blocks ‘imperilled public safety,’ said minister

On February 18, 2021, Facebook retaliated by blocking content from Australian news outlets and not allowing the sharing of existing news stories. The blockade also temporarily blocked information about the pandemic, a suicide prevention service and some fire and rescue services. On the same day, Guilbeault told an online news conference that Facebook’s blockade imperilled public safety.

Deals between web giants and media are not good enough, says minister

Meanwhile, Google announced it had come to a three-year agreement to compensate News Corp. in Australia for content that appears on some of its platforms. Canada’s heritage minister acknowledged that Google is talking to some Canadian publishers about compensation, but he said side deals are not good enough and legislation is required. “We want something that is fair, that is transparent, that is predictable,” he said.“What’s to say that Google tomorrow, six months, a year from now, doesn’t change its mind and decide that that’s not what they want to do any more? What would happen then to news publishers in Canada? Which is why we continue to believe that we need this regulatory framework to ensure that the rules are fair for everyone.”

On February 4th, Guilbeault said it was necessary to address the market imbalance between new media organizations and those who benefit from their work. “News is not free and has never been,” he said. “Our position is clear: publishers must be adequately compensated for their work and we will support them as they (provide) essential information for the benefit of our democracy and the health and well-being of our communities.” Guilbeault promised the Canadian government would introduce legislation on this matter this year.

In an online news conference on February 18, 2021, Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s comments about Facebook came at the 16:44 second mark. (YouTube)