A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest near the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers faced the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They called for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest near the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers faced the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They called for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest, Bangkok
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.