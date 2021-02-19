A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest near the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers faced the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They called for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest, Bangkok

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, February 19, 2021 11:16
Last Updated: Friday, February 19, 2021 12:08

A pro-democracy protester sounds a pot during a pro-democracy protest near the Parliament where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 cabinet ministers faced the fourth day of censure debate in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. They called for the prime minister and his government to step down. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author