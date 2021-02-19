Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion burn tires

Relatives of victims of the Aug. 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved one who killed during the explosion, as they burn tires to block a road during a sit-in outside the Justice Palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The prosecutor investigating last year’s massive blast in Beirut was formally notified Friday that he would no longer lead an enquiry into last year’s deadly port explosion, state-run Lebanon’s National News Agency reported. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)